LG Wing with a swiveling secondary display makes room for a revolutionary smartphone design: Know details

After a number of leaks and rumours, LG has finally ventured into the new Explorer project and launched a new smartphone -- LG Wing -- as part of it. The new smartphone brings forth a new smartphone design for us, a device with dual displays with a twist. Read on to know more about the new LG smartphone.

LG Wing Features, Specifications

The LG Wing has the main highlight in the form of the dual displays but stands different from the LG G8X ThinQ dual-screen phone. The LG Wing has the ability to rotate up to 90 degrees and form a hidden secondary display that allows for easy multitasking and different user experience. Users can choose from two different modes: Basic and Swivel, wherein the former uses just the main display and the latter give rise to dual displays. There is a 6.8-inch Full HD+ P-OLED FullVision display and when the Swivel mode is enabled, you will see a 3.9-inch G-OLED secondary one.

Another highlight is the camera department that gets three rear cameras: a 64MP Ultra High-Resolution OIS primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide big pixel lens. There is a 32MP pop-up front camera. The smartphone has support for the Gimbal Motion Camera that enables gimbal-like grip and stability in the second display. There is support for other gimbal features such as a joystick for camera angle mode, a lock to reduce shaking, a follow mode for smooth videos, pan follow for horizontal movement, and first-person view mode.

There is also support for dual recording in Swivel mode, Hexa Motion Stabilizer, AI CAM, usage of the secondary display as an editing tool, and LG Creator’s Kit that is a collection of advanced imaging solutions including Timelapse Control, Voice Bokeh and ASMR Recording.

The smartphone features mid-range specifications with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor along with Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System. It comes in two RAM/Storage configurations: 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. The internal storage options can be further expanded up to 2TB via a memory card. It is backed by a4,000mAh battery and runs Android 10.

Further, the smartphone has an in-display fingerprint scanner, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, LG 3D Sound Engine, wireless charging, Quick Charge 4.0+ fast charging, MIL-STD 810G Compliance, and USB Type-C port. It comes in Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky colours.

The LG Wing appears like a different and interesting product and can help bring back the company in the current competitive smartphone game. It stands against the likes of the OnePlus Nord, the Samsung Galaxy M51, the Realme X3 series if you go by the mid-range specs. But, can go a long way for the design it offers.

LG has also teased the launch of the second device under Explorer project that can be a rollable device.

LG Wing Price, Availability

LG Wing will initially make its entry in South Korea next month, followed by North America and Europe. There is no word on its pricing details at the time of writing. Additionally, there is no word on whether or not it will make its entry in India.

