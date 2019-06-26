Image Source : TWITTER/LGINDIA LG W30 likely to launch in India today: Everything you need to know

LG is said to launch its latest W-series smartphone today that could include the LG W30, under the LG W series as per Amazon teaser. Other reports suggest that the company could launch at least three phones during the launch event that could also include the LG W10 and LG W20.

The event is said to take place in New Delhi today and is expected to start at 12:00 PM. The company had already teased about the launch that pointed to a few things like a triple rear camera setup with features like Portrait, Wide-Angle, Bokeh and Night modes, which will also get AI for enhanced images.

Other than the camera features, the LG W series phone is expected to come in three colour options of black, green and gradient finish. There will be a water drop notch to house the selfie camera and as per the teaser, the new W series will get customizable notches. Other known features include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

According to LG, the W series will be a pocket-friendly device that is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000. Apart from the launch, according to Amazon India, the LG W30 will be launched as a Prime exclusive phone and will be up for sale during the Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale.

As far as the specs are concerned, the LG W10 is likely to ship with Android 9.0 Pie and will sport a 6.2-inch display with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage along with NFC connectivity and more.

