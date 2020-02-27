LG V60 ThinQ 5G with dual displays unveiled: Price, features and more

Image Source : LG GLOBAL LG V60 ThinQ 5G has a ToF sensor

LG is the new company to launch its flagship for 2020 -- the LG V60 ThinQ -- in its LG V series high-end series. It comes as a surprise as LG mostly launches a smartphone in its G series during this time of the year and the V series see a refreshment usually during the winters. The LG V60 ThinQ 5G comes with a number of highlights, which includes 5G connectivity, dual displays and more. Read on to know all about the new LG smartphone.

LG V60 ThinQ 5G Features, Specifications

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G comes with dual displays, much like the LG G8X that launched last year. Both displays are held together by a hinge, giving us foldable feels. However, isn't really a foldable device. The pOLED FullVision dual displays are rated at 6.8-inch and support a Full HD+ screen resolution.

The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with Snapdragon X55 5G modem, which acts as another highlight of the smartphone. The device comes in two RAM and internal storage options: 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB, both options being expandable up to 2TB via a memory card.

For the camera department, LG has included two camera sensors: a 64MP main camera, a 13MP Super Wide, along with a Z camera ToF sensor. The one at the front stands at 10MP. There will be support for 8K video recording, which is a first for LG.

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and runs Android 10. It also comes with support for an in-display fingerprint scanner. Additionally, the LG 5G smartphone comes with stereo speakers, 4Ch Microphones, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, MIL-STD 810G Compliance, and IP68 water and dust resistance.

LG V60 ThinQ 5G Price, Availability

The LG V60 ThinQ will be available in Classy Blue and Classy White colours. It will make its entry in North America, Europe and Asia starting next month. However, there is no word on its pricing details yet.

