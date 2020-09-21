LG Uplus joins forces with Google for 5G technologies: Know what it means

Image Source : PIXABAY LG Uplus is a South Korean carrier

LG Uplus Corp, a major South Korean mobile carrier, said on Sunday that it is joining forces with Google to jointly develop 5G mobile edge computing (MEC) technology. Under the partnership, LG Uplus will work with Google Cloud, which will provide its artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, to develop new services that utilize MEC on the telecom operator's 5G network.

MEC is a key technology in delivering ultra-low latency data communication in 5G networks, and it is expected to boost upcoming services, such as smart factories, autonomous cars and cloud gaming.

It minimises latency by providing a "shortcut" for data transmission through small-scale data centres. LG Uplus demonstrated the technology last October by transferring a vehicle's live-video feed to a car at its rear as part of its self-driving vehicle project.

The new partnership comes as South Korean telecom operators have rushed to develop the budding 5G technology, reports Yonhap news agency. Major mobile carrier SK Telecom Co. joined hands with the country's largest food delivery operator Woowa Brothers Corp. last month to develop an autonomous robot delivery service using MEC.

Rival KT Corp. formed an alliance with global telecom operators, including U.S.-based Verizon Wireless, earlier this year to develop global specifications and standards for 5G MEC interoperability.

