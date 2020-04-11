LG Style 3 with Snapdragon 845 launched: Price, specifications and more

LG Style 3 comes with a dual-camera setup at the back

LG has just launched yet another smartphone in the Japanese market, the LG Style 3. The smartphone seems to be the South Korean giant's take on affordable flagship smartphones. In order to achieve the affordable price tag, LG Style 3 had to compromise on the processor part and settle for almost-two-year-old Snapdragon 845 chipset. Apart from that, the key highlights of the smartphone are the dual-camera setup at the back and a notched OLED display upfront. Here's everything you need to know about the new addition to the LG family.

LG Style 3 features a 6.1-inch QuadHD+ OLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with just 4GB of RAM. The device comes with 64GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. It runs on Android 10 out of the box and all of this is backed by a 3,500mAh battery.

On the optics front, the LG Style 3 sports a dual rear camera setup that comprises of a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary lens with an f/2.2 aperture. Upfront, the LG Style 3 sports an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/1.9 aperture.

In terms of the connectivity, the Style 3 supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC and USB Type-C. Unlike the latest flagship smartphones, the LG Style 3 features a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. For biometric security, the smartphone comes with a capacitive fingerprint scanner at the back.

LG has not yet revealed the price of the new smartphone in the Japanese market. The smartphone has been listed by network operator NTT Docomo, which confirms that it will soon be made available in Japan.