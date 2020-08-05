Wednesday, August 05, 2020
     
Lava Z66 with dual rear cameras, Android 10 introduced in India: Features, specifications and more

Lava Z66 is a new budget smartphone coming from the Indian smartphone maker Lava. Read on to know more about it

New Delhi Published on: August 05, 2020 14:03 IST
Image Source : LAVA

Lava Z66

Domestic mobile manufacturer Lava on Tuesday launched a new smartphone Z66 as the latest addition in its Z series for Rs 7,777. Lava Z66 features a 6.08-inch HD+ notch display with a 2.5D curved screen and 19:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered with a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor with 3GB RAM and a storage capacity of 32GB (expandable up to 128GB).

The smartphone is currently available at offline stores and will soon be available on Amazon and Flipkart in three colour variants – marine blue, berry red and midnight blue, the company said in a statement.

"This beautiful device not only lets you click the most stunning pictures but also delivers a power-packed all-round performance,'' Tejinder Singh, Head- Product, Lava International said in a statement.

The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup of 13MP + 5MP with LED flash and a13MP selfie camera with screen flash. The camera also comes with features like beauty mode, night mode, HDR mode, burst mode, panorama, time-lapse and slow motion, along with filters.

The device houses a 3950mAh battery and runs stock Android OS (Android 10).

