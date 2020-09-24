Reliance Jio working on smartphones for Rs. 4,000 by 2020

Image Source : GOOGLE Jio smartphones to launch soon

Reliance Jio is expected to launch its first-ever smartphone in the affordable price segment for a while now. In addition to the existing rumours, the latest buzz talks about the telecom operator's further plans on the same in India. Read on to know more about it.

Jio's affordable smartphone to cost Rs. 4,000

It is suggested that Jio is aiming to manufacture 200 million smartphones by 2022, suggesting that it will launch its first smartphone in about two years. To recall, previously, Jio was rumoured to produce 100 million smartphones by the end of this year. As per a report by Bloomberg, unnamed people close to the plans have suggested that the Jio smartphone will be priced at Rs. 4,000.

It is also suggested that the telecom operator is in talks with various Indian smartphone companies such as Lava, Dixon, and Karbonn for the local manufacturing of the smartphone in India to promote the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision. The aim to make 200 million smartphones instead of 100 million will also help boost local factories.

Taking the previous rumour forward, Jio is expected to pack its smartphones with Jio plans with an aim to attract more users in the country. Additionally, the Jio smartphones will run Android for which the company even joined hands with Google. The Google-Jio partnership involved an investment of $4.5 billion by Google and an aim to launch budget 5G smartphones. To recall, Jio currently has two 4G features: the JioPhone and the JioPhone 2 available for users.

Jio's plan to launch a smartphone under Rs. 5,000 will help it compete against the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, and Samsung. With smart features and inclusion of Jio plans, the smartphones can help attract more users and possibly become a hit, much like the prepaid plans launched by Jio.

We will keep you updated about more on this. Hence, stay tuned.

