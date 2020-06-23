Jio is offering free Disney+ Hotstar subscription with Rs. 222 prepaid plan for a year

Image Source : JIO New Jio pack gets Disney + Hotstar free subscription

Reliance Jio is providing users with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year with the Rs. 222 prepaid data pack. To recall, the popular telecom operator started providing a one-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription with the Rs. 401 prepaid pack, Rs. 2,599 plan, and select data add-on packs (Rs. 612, Rs. 1,004, Rs. 1,206, Rs. 1,208) previously. Read on to know more about.

Free Disney+ Hotstar subscription with Rs. 222 plan

It is suggested that the Rs. 222 prepaid data add-on pack now includes a free Disney+ Hotstar membership for a year. Therefore, apart from getting an additional 15GB of 4G data, users will also get free access to Disney+ Hotstar content.

However, the plan is valid only for annual plan subscribers who have already opted for an annual prepaid pack other than the Rs. 2,599 one that includes Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Hence, the new Rs. 222 pack will provide users with additional 4G data with the video-streaming service's online content. As a reminder, the Rs. 222 pack doesn't come with a validity of its own and will go on until the primary prepaid annual plan works.

The Rs. 222 isn't listed on the Jio website at the time of writing. Hence, we assume the plan will soon be available for all Jio users. Once users get to recharge with the new Rs. 222 prepaid plan, they can head to the Disney+ Hotstar app, log in by typing in the OTP received on the registered Jio number, and can enjoy watching a plethora of content on the OTT service.

