JioPhone Lite with no internet: Jio’s upcoming feature phone could retail at Rs 399

Amid the various 5G smartphones soon to launch in 2020, Reliance Jio seems to be focussing on a phone with no internet, which is expected to launch soon in India. Here’s what new Reliance Jio is expected to launch soon:

JioPhone Lite: feature phone without internet

According to a new report, Reliance Jio is expected to launch a new feature phone called the JioPhone Lite, without any internet connectivity. As a reminder, the purported feature phone will be Jio's first without internet connectivity. The feature phone is expected to be priced below Rs. 500, most likely to retail at Rs. 399.

JioPhone Lite specs, features

The Jio Phone Lite is likely to be the usual feature phone with an alphanumeric keyboard and a small display. However, other details regarding the feature phone remain unknown.

Additionally, it is suggested that the Jio Phone Lite might come with an Rs. 50 prepaid plan meant for the feature phone. The plan is speculated to come with a validity of 28 days with calls on the Jio network being free.

As the aforementioned is just a rumour, we need to wait until any official detail is revealed.

JioPhone

For those who don’t know, Reliance Jio’s JioPhone is a feature phone that comes with 4G connectivity, HD voice calls, Facebook, and entertainment such as live TV, music, and movies.

It comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display, audio jack, camera, support for FM radio, and SD card slot.

