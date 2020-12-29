Jio, MediaTek to host online gaming tournament with prize pool of Rs 12.5 lakhs: Know details

Image Source : JIO Jio Games to host Gaming Masters online gaming tournament.

Reliance Jio has partnered up with MediaTek to announce the launch of ‘Gaming Masters’, an online gaming tournament that will be held on the Jio platforms. This tournament welcomes all new as well as old gaming enthusiasts. The tournament is set to take place for 70 days and it will be conducted between January 13 and March 7.

In order to make things even more interesting, Jio will be live streaming all the competitive e-sports games on JioTV HD Esports channel. The live stream will also take place on the popular video platform, YouTube.

The announcement comes just a few days after the successful completion of JioGames’ first online gaming event - 'India ka Gaming Champion.' After that tournament, the company claims that ‘Gaming Masters’ will be ‘the biggest online-gaming tournament on Jio Games platform’.

To make the tournament enticing for all the gamers, the telecom operator will be giving away prizes worth Rs. 12.5 lakhs. Interestingly, the gaming tournament does not require any registration or participation fees. The registrations for the tournament will begin on December 29 and will go on until January 9. As mentioned above, the tournament itself will begin on January 13 and will go on until March 7.

Reliance Jio said in a press release, “Gaming Masters will feature Garena’s self-developed hit battle royale title, Free Fire, which is being made available to both Jio and non-Jio users through the JioGames platform.”

Gamers can visit the Jio Games website to register themselves. In order to grab more information, the users will have to visit a dedicated page created by MediaTek.