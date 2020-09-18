Jio Cricket Plan users to get exciting rewards: Here's how you can get it

Reliance Jio has launched a number of new prepaid plans, which it is calling Jio Cricket Plans. These new Cricket plans include the Rs 401 plan, Rs 499 plan, Rs 598 plan, Rs 777 plan and Rs 2,599 plan. All of these plans come bundled with a full year worth of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, with the help of which customers will be able to watch IPL matches live.

Under the Rs 401 plan, the company offers customers 90GB of data, unlimited voice calling on Jio-to-Jio numbers, unstated limited FUP minutes for non-Jio numbers and complementary SMSes for 28 days.

Under its 499 plan, the company offers 84GB of data for 56 days. The Rs 598 plan includes 112GB of data, unlimited voice calling on Jio-to-Jio numbers, unstated limited FUP minutes for non-Jio numbers and complementary SMSes for 56 days.

With its Rs 777 plan, the company offers 131GB of data, along with unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, set FUP minutes to call other networks, and free SMSes for 84 days.

With its Rs 2,599 plan, the company offers customers 740GB of data, unlimited voice and SMSes for 365 days.

Apart from these benefits, all customers recharging with these plans, will stand a chance to win cricket balls autographed by cricketing stars, on a daily basis.

Jio customers can activate any of the above plans via Jio.com, MyJio app, third-party recharge websites and offline Jio stores. Once activated, you will be required to follow the steps in the JioTV app to activate the free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.

