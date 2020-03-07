Jio, Airtel spreading Coronavirus precautions through caller tunes: Here's how it works

Jio and Airtel bring a new caller tune to spread coronavirus awareness.

Reliance Jio and Airtel have enabled a new caller tune for all users across the nation to spread the awareness of the deadly coronavirus. The caller tune basically starts with a coughing sound and then leads to some safety measures that consumers should follow in order to stay away from the virus. The initiative comes right after dozens of cases being reported in India. As of now, Coronavirus has spread across over 90 countries and over 1 lakh cases have been reported. In India, 31 people are affected.

When calling a Jio number, the user will now hear a pre-recorded message that starts with a coughing sound. The caller tune or recorded message then demonstrates a couple of measures that one should take in order to avoid getting the deadly virus. While it works on all Jio numbers that have not set a caller tune already, it also works for Airtel users. However, Airtel users will only get to hear the message when the call is being made Airtel to Airtel and not from other networks.

As a part of the precautions, the voice message mentions the following preventive measures:

Protect your face with a handkerchief while coughing or sneezing

Clean hands with soap continuously

Do not touch the face, eyes or nose

If someone is coughing, has fever or breathlessness then maintain 1-meter distance

Also, the recorded message suggests that people should visit the nearest health centre immediately if needed. The message also gives a helpline number where people can reach out with any questions. For people living in Delhi NCR, the helpline number is 011-23978046.

As of now, the caller tune is working only on Jio and Airtel but Vodafone Idea and BSNL are most likely to follow.