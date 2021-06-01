iQOO Z3 launching in India on June 8: Here's what to expect

Image Source : IQOO iQOO Z3 is set to launch in India on June 8.

iQOO has been working towards yet another smartphone launch as a part of its Z series. The new iQOO Z3 has been teased to launch in India on June 8. Besides revealing the launch date, the company has also started to send out media invites for the same. Here's everything you can expect from the iQOO Z3 India launch.

According to the company, the iQOO Z3 launch event is scheduled to take place on June 8 at 12 noon. The event will be live-streamed on the company's official YouTube channel.

Just like other iQOO devices launched in India, the iQOO Z3 is also said to be a 5G supported device. It is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G processor, making it the first phone in India to launch with one.

The smartphone is being teased via Amazon, which clearly indicated it will be exclusively available at Amazon.

It is worth noting that the iQOO Z3 was recently launched in China and we can expect the same to arrive in India. It features a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It packs in a 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast charging.

On the optics front, the iQOO Z3 comes with 64-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 16-megapixel front camera.