iQOO Neo 3 with Snapdragon 865 launched: Price, Specifications and more

iQOO Neo 3 comes with 5G support, Snapdragon 865 and more.

iQOO has launched yet another smartphone in China, the iQOO Neo 3. While bringing flagship specifications to the table, the phone also ensures to sit at an affordable price tag. The key highlights of the smartphone include the Snapdragon 865 processor, 144Hz high refresh rate display, 44W fast charging support and more.

iQOO Neo 3 Specifications

iQOO Neo 3 sports a 6.57-inch fullHD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10 and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with the Adreno 650 GPU. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The storage is further expandable using a microSD card slot. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery, which also supports 44W fast charging.

On the optics front, the iQOO Neo 3 has a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle-lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. As for the features, it supports 4K video recording, portrait mode among others. Upfront, there is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

iQOO Neo 3 Price, Availability

iQOO Neo 3 will be available in China at a starting price of CNY 2,698 (roughly Rs 29,000) for the base 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are priced at CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs 32,200), CNY 3,298 (roughly Rs 35,400) and CNY 3,398 (roughly Rs 36,500), respectively.

The all-new iQOO smartphone will be available via Vivo’s official website and select e-commerce websites in China. The phone is already available for pre-order and it is set to go on sale in the country from April 29th. The company has not yet revealed any details on the product’s launch in international markets including India.

