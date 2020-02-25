iQOO 3 with Snapdragon 865, 5G support launched in India: Price, specifications and more

iQOO 3 comes with 5G support right out of the box.

iQOO, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has entered the Indian shores with their first smartphone for the country, the iQOO 3. The smartphone is not only the first from the brand in India but also brings a lot of first features. It is one of the first smartphones to launch in India with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G support and more. It also brings gaming-oriented features like 4D vibration and action triggers.

iQOO 3 is going head to head against the OnePlus 7T, ROG Phone 2 and the recently launched Realme X50 Pro 5G. iQOO has done really well in China last year and sold 200,000 devices in four hours. With such competitions in India, we will need to see how well it manages to perform in the price-sensitive Indian market.

iQOO 3 Specifications

iQOO 3 sports a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The display panel comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and supports HDR+ and 180Hz touch response time. The iQOO 3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with the Adreno 650 for graphics. The dual-SIM handset packs in up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It runs on iQOO UI based on Google’s Android 10 operating system. Under the hood, there is a 4,440mAh battery with support for 55W Super FlashCharge technology.

In the camera department, the iQOO 3 features a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 20x Digital Zoom, a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. Upfront, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The smartphone also gets gaming-oriented features with a dedicated Ultra Gaming mode, which brings in features like 4D game vibration, Brightness lock, Eagle eye view enhancement and much more.

iQOO 3 Price, Availability

iQOO 3 is available three colour variants including Volcano Orange, Quantum Silver and Tornado Black. The smartphone will be available via Flipkart starting March 4. The 4G variant of the iQOO 3 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage is priced at Rs. 36,990. The 8GB+256GB variant will set you back Rs. 39,990. iQOO has also launched a 5G variant which comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage with a price tag set at Rs. 44,990.

As for the launch offers, the iQOO 3 buyers will be able to get Rs. 3000 cashback on using ICICI debit or credit cards. The phone will also be available on no-cost EMI for 12 months. Jio users will get benefits worth Rs. 12,000 on purchasing the iQOO 3.