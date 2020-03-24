iPhone 12 might feature sensor-shift stabilisation and more: See what is it

iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple will launch new iPhone models this year and much like every year, the mandatory rumours are making rounds. The Cupertino tech major is expected to introduce the purported iPhone 12 series, for which rumours and leaks are in full swing. The most recent one comes from popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, hinting at new camera specifications for the iPhone 12. Read on to know all about it.

iPhone 12 with Sensor-shift stabilisation

According to a report by 9To5Mac, Apple will include sensor-shift stabilisation for the high-end member of the iPhone 12 series, possibly the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The device will include five-axis sensor-shift stabilisation, which will replace the optical image stabilisation present on the current iPhone 11 series. The five-axis sensor-shift stabilisation will ensure better photos with better stability in images.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is also expected to feature a larger 1/1.9 camera sensor with a 7p lens, which is an increase from the 1/3.6 main camera sensor present in the iPhone 11 Pro. The larger camera sensor would mean better photography, especially low-light photography.

In addition to this, past rumours suggest that the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are expected to come with better 3D ToF (Time of Flight) sensors for better portrait shots and AR capturing. There could be a rear 3D ToF camera sensor.

While not much is known about the new iPhone 12 iteration, it is likely that there will three iPhone models in 2020 as well: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The 2020 iPhones could feature A14 chipset, run iOS 14, and the Pro versions might come with a 120Hz OLED display panel. Additionally, the Pro models could support 5G connectivity.

Apple's AirPower could soon be back

In addition to this, Apple is likely to bring back the now-dead AirPower wireless charger. According to a tweet by leakster Jon Prosser, the Cupertino tech company is working on the prototype of the AirPower and could launch it soon. This time, Apple is expected to be working on the coils so that overheating issues don't arise.

AirPower isn’t dead 👀



The project is back on, internally. No guarantee that they’ll finalize and release it, but they haven’t given up yet and they’re trying to re-engineer the coils to displace heat more effectively. Prototyping is underway.



🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻 pic.twitter.com/tjbbViwGM2 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 22, 2020

For those who don't know, Apple killed the AirPower wireless charging mat last year before it could be made available for us to buy. While Apple didn't give out a clear reason, it was suggested that the charging mat failed to charge three devices together and had overheating issues. Apple unveiled the AirPower back in 2017.

As a reminder, the aforementioned information is just a rumour and we don't have anything official from Apple. We will update you once something concrete pops up. Until then, stay tuned.

