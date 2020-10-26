Watch video: iPhone 12 drop test shows that the Ceramic Shield is indeed strong

Image Source : TECHRAX/YOUTUBE iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11 drop test

Apple recently unveiled its new iPhone 12 lineup with tougher than ever Ceramic Shield for 4 times better drop performance. Since this is touted as one of the exciting features of the new iPhones, a drop test was conducted on the new iPhone 12 shown in a YouTube video hinting at the durability for real. Read on to know more about this.

iPhone 12 drop test

As per a video by famous YouTube channel TechRax, the new iPhone 12 and last year's iPhone 11 were pitted against each other as part of a drop test to see how both smartphones perform. Here is the link to the video:

The smartphones were dropped from different heights and in different ways. In the first case, the YouTuber conducted a side drop test on both the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 12 at 5.5 feet. The iPhone 11 had a minor scratch at one of the bottom edges while the display and the back remained fine. The iPhone 12 also didn't get anything on the front and the back but had a visible impression at the bottom left edge.

Then there came the front-facing drop test that resulted in a visible crack on the iPhone 11 display. However, the iPhone 12 won this round and didn't get any scratch on the display owing to the Ceramic Shield. The edges had scratches but the back remained perfectly fine. Lastly, both devices were dropped together at a height of 6 feet. This time, the iPhone 11 had some additional cracks on the display but the iPhone 12 remained scratchless. Despite the three scenarios, both iPhones worked fine.

With this, it was established that the iPhone 12 is a clear winner in this and that Apple did a fine job with a tougher Ceramic Shield.

In a similar test, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 11 were tested yet again for their durability. This time a scratch resistance test was conducted based on the principle of the Mohs Scale of Mineral Hardness. As per a video by the YouTube channel MobilereviewsEh, the iPhone 11 was visibly scratched at point 7 but the iPhone 12 remained scratch-free at the same point. This suggests that the iPhone 12 is more durable than its predecessor. However, both phones scratched at point 8.

Additionally, the iPhone 12's flat edges can withstand scratches by coins and keys in a better way than the iPhone 12 Pro. You can watch the video by clicking over here.

