Apple's smallest iPhone 12 to be called iPhone 12 'Mini': All you need to know

Apple is soon expected to launch its 2020 iPhone 12 lineup, preferably next month. Prior to the official launch, new leaks and rumours are making rounds and the latest one hints at the naming scheme, the Cupertino tech major will use for the new iPhones. Read on to know more.

iPhone 12 to be called iPhone 12 Mini

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones as par of the iPhone 12 iteration. As per a post by some unknown yet consistent leakster, the base model of the iPhone 12 is expected to be called the iPhone 12 Mini that is expected to get a 5.4-inch display. The second iPhone with a 6.1-inch screen size is likely to be called the iPhone 12. The other two high-end models will be called the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively.

The iPhone 12 Mini moniker is something new as Apple hasn't used the 'mini' in an iPhone ever. However, given that the base model will be pretty small in size, the name seems like an apt one.

While details regarding the new iPhone 12 lineup aren't concrete, we have a handful of rumours to go by. It is suggested that all the iPhone 12 models will come with OLED displays with a notch. However, the iPhone 12 'Mini' is expected to get a narrowed notch as compared to the other three models.

The devices are most likely to get 5G support, the A14 Bionic chipset, have flat edges like the iPhone 4, and run the latest iOS 14. The smartphones could come with triple cameras and the Pro models could have a LiDAR sensor, much like the iPad Pro 2020. Additionally, the cameras on all the iPhone 12 models are expected to see improvements, specifically in the low-light mode, stabilisation, and smart HDR.

While Apple hasn't revealed a launch date, the iPhone 12 series is expected to arrive in October. We will keep you posted on more information regarding the same. Hence, stay tuned.

