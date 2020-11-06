Apple introduces iOS 14.2, iPadOS 14.2 for over 100 new emojis, battery optimisation for AirPods and more

iOS 14.2 update

Apple has introduced the new version of iOS 14 and iPadOS -- the iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2, respectively -- for users across the globe. The new versions of iOS and iPadOS bring forth new features for an enhanced user experience. Read on to know what all new has been introduced.

iOS 14.2, iPadOS 14.2 introduced

The first and foremost addition is the new emojis. Over 100 new emoticons have been introduced that can be used across various social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, iMessage, and more. The emojis include smiling face with tear, ninja, pinched fingers, anatomical heart, black cat, mammoth, polar bear, dodo, fly, bell pepper, tamale, bubble tea, potted plant, piñata, plunger, wand, feather, hut, and more.

Apart from new emojis, around 8 new wallpapers have been introduced along with an improved iconography across the operating system.

Battery optimisations for the AirPods and the AirPods Pro have been added. This will reduce the battery ageing and improve the battery life and the overall life span of the AirPods's battery.

Additionally, iOS 14.2 adds support for HomePod's newly-introduced Intercom feature to convert the supported devices into an intercom and a yearly spending option for Apple Card users. iPadOS 14.2 update adds new A14 camera functionality for iPad Air owners. Additionally, there are security bug fixes and improvements.

To get your iPhone or iPad updated to the new iOS 14.2 or iPadOS 14.2, respectively, you need follow these steps:

Head to the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad

Scroll down to select the General option

Now select the Software Update option

Once the update is shown, tap on the Download and Install option. Within a couple of minutes, your device will get updated to the latest IOS or iPadOS version

