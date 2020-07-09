Thursday, July 09, 2020
     
Instagram Reels replaces banned Chinese app TikTok in India: Twitteratis go crazy on memes

Instagram has just rolled out the Reels feature to fil in the gaps post-TikTok Chinese app ban. Here's how Twitter users are reacting.

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 09, 2020 18:15 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Instagram Reels feature launched in India.

Instagram Reels vs TikTok on Twitter: Instagram has started rolling out the Reels feature in India. The feature will basically allow users to create and watch short videos. In simple words, the feature will fill in the gaps that have been created due to the Chinese app TikTok being banned in India. While TikTokers rejoice as they now have a new platform to work on, Twitter users are using this opportunity to create memes. 

Here are some of the funny ones we found on Twitter:

Instagram Reels feature has started rolling out on both Android and iOS. If you are unable to use the feature right now, try updating your Instagram app to finally get the feature. Reels will allow users to create short 15-seconds video and add effects, background music and more to it.

