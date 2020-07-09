Instagram Reels replaces banned Chinese app TikTok in India: Twitteratis go crazy on memes

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Instagram Reels feature launched in India.

Instagram Reels vs TikTok on Twitter: Instagram has started rolling out the Reels feature in India. The feature will basically allow users to create and watch short videos. In simple words, the feature will fill in the gaps that have been created due to the Chinese app TikTok being banned in India. While TikTokers rejoice as they now have a new platform to work on, Twitter users are using this opportunity to create memes.

Here are some of the funny ones we found on Twitter:

Instagram after adding short vedio feature called #instagramreels pic.twitter.com/zOhmYoTgJV — Aman (@loki_916) July 9, 2020

Instagram releases its new feature #instagramreels



Me to instagram : pic.twitter.com/2QMrT59yVG — ⚫️𝓒𝓸𝓶𝓲𝓬𝓸 ⚫️ (@Mr_comico69) July 9, 2020

*TikTok Lovers Crying On The Ban of TikTok*

Le Mark Zuckerberg :#instagramreels pic.twitter.com/ScSuNICtAP — Don't Get Offended 🇮🇳 (@RishavDJindal) July 9, 2020

After tiktok banned

Instagram introduced new feature reels just like tiktok #instagramreels



Me: pic.twitter.com/fZ3rxC6dz4 — आत्मNirbhar Mahii🇮🇳 (@__mahii______) July 9, 2020

Instagram Reels feature has started rolling out on both Android and iOS. If you are unable to use the feature right now, try updating your Instagram app to finally get the feature. Reels will allow users to create short 15-seconds video and add effects, background music and more to it.

