Instagram hoax is viral, don't fall for this fake copyright message

In a fake viral claim, it is being said that Facebook-owned Instagram is changing its rules the company can now use your photos for anything and anytime.

This message has spread like a wildfire on Instagram. It has an uncanny resemblance to an older hoax that spread about Facebook in 2016, saying that since Facebook was a public entity, all users should copy and paste the 'message' in order to ensure that their photos and information and status updates were not available for public consumption. However, the social media giant had issue a statement denying any such message from its platform.

The viral nature of the message has spread panic since it implies that Instagram now owns all of your content and has the right to use it at its discretion. This fake message forced Instagram head Adam Mosseri to tweet saying there were no changes to the app’s privacy and copyright rules. He clarified, “If you’re seeing a meme claiming Instagram is changing its rules tomorrow, it’s not true".

For the uninitiated, here's the complete Instagram hoax message:

Don’t forget tomorrow starts the new Instagram rule where they can use your photos. Don’t forget Deadline today!!! It can be used in court cases in litigation against you. Everything you’ve ever posted becomes public from today Even messages that have been deleted or the photos not allowed. It costs nothing for a simple copy and paste, better safe than sorry. Channel 13 News talked about the change in Instagram’s privacy policy. I do not give Instagram or any entities associated with Instagram permission to use my pictures, information, messages or posts, both past and future. With this statement, I give notice to Instagram it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, or take any other action against me based on this profile and/or its contents.

The content of this profile is private and confidential information. The violation of privacy can be punished by law (UCC 130811308103 and the Rome Statute. NOTE: Instagram is now a public entity. All members must post a note like this. If you prefer, you can copy and paste this version. If you do not publish a statement at least once it will be tacitly allowing the use of your photos, as well as the information contained in the profile status update). INSTRAGRAM DOES NOT HAVE MY PERMISSION TO SHARE PHOTOS OR MESSAGES.