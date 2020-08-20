Instagram's Suggested Posts makes scrolling never-ending and feed a bit annoying

Image Source : INSTAGRAM New Instagram Feed

Instagram has added some changes to the way your Instagram feed will appear now. You will get to see posts from people you don't follow as part of its Suggested Posts section that is now present on your feed. Read on to know more about it.

Instagram's Suggested Posts

The photo-sharing app will now include a Suggested Posts section in your feed that will show posts from Instagram accounts you don't follow. This will appear once you have scrolled through the recent posts by the people you follow with a message stating, "You're All Caught Up." There will also be an option to view older posts right below the message in case you don't want to view unknowns' posts.

The new section will mostly feature the type of posts you generally follow but will come from accounts you don't. This can be related to beauty, fashion, Instagram stores, and more. The Suggested Posts won't include Reels or IGTVs and will sometimes show adverts.

As per a report by The Verge, Instagram's Julian Gutman, head of product at Instagram Home suggests that the Facebook-owned app aims to bring more posts for users once they reach the end of their feeds for it to 'go deeper on your interest."

The new Suggested Posts can help Instagram get more ads for more money and possibly more users since it copies TikTok's endless feed, which got popular because of this. However, it will make your Instagram feed a never-ending path that you might scroll forever, trying to reach its end. This also becomes annoying, considering you may not want the unknown posts on your feed. Instagram already has the Explore section for the purpose and including such posts in a user's personalised feed seems forced.

What are your thoughts on the same? Comment below.

