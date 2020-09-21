TikTok rival Chingari introduces AR filters; Garners 30 million downloads in 3 months

Chingari app on Android

Indian short-video sharing app Chingari has introduced new AR features to attract more users in the country. The TikTok rival has also claimed it has garnered more than 30 million organic users on its platform in just three months. To recall, within just 24 hours of the ban on TikTok and other Chinese apps in India, Chingari gained more than 3.5 million downloads.

Delighted with the meteoric growth of the app, Mr Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder and CEO of Chingari App, said, “The magnanimous rise of Chingari App has a direct correlation with the advanced tools that we offer and the seamless creation experience that Chingari App provides. At the end of the day, it all boils down to who provides the best creation tools to creators and our team is constantly adding Bharat-specific features and this has become our USP. We provide excellent video and audio editing tools to our content creators and empower them with the best Indianised filters for visual effects.”

The new Augmented Reality (AR) filters will provide users with new camera tools or their 15-second videos made via both front and rear cameras. Chingari users are applying the AR fllters and welcoming them with the '#YeHaiChingariZindagi.' "Chingari is all set to ablaze the market with new and unique AR filters and more interesting video-editing features that people will love," Ghosh said.

The highest percentage of Chingari users are youths aged between 18 and 35. The Chingari content is now available in 10 languages -- Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Odia and Telugu -- along with English and Spanish. Apart from India, the app is steadily increasing its users in countries like the UAE, the US, Kuwait, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, and others, the company said.

The homegrown platform last week signed music licensing agreement with T-Series. As a result of the partnership, all Chingari users in India, other Saarc nations, and in the Middle East will get access to the music collection of T-Series.

With inputs from IANS

