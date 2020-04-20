Snapdeal collaborates with Hungama Play to provide users with online content

Hungama Play is available in 15 languages

E-commerce marketplace Snapdeal on Monday partnered with video-on-demand platform Hungama Play which is owned by Hungama Digital Media, to offer a video-streaming service to its users.

The partnership is aimed at offering Snapdeal users an easy way to order their essentials and entertain themselves using the same app from the safety of their homes.

The service offers short-format content, movies, TV shows and short films across genres in more than 15 languages like Hindi, English, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Gujarati and more.

"Our association with Snapdeal enables us to offer users wholesome entertainment led by an incredible library of short-format videos, movies, TV shows and Hungama Originals. We are certain that the content experience offered by Hungama Play on Snapdeal will help the users remain engaged," Siddhartha Roy, COO Hungama Digital Media said in a statement.

Besides short format content, viewers can also explore a library of long-format videos consisting of more than 400 films, various TV shows and Hungama Originals.

Hungama Play's content can be accessed through Snapdeal app, website or m-site without any extra payment.

