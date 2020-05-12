Huawei Y9s with Kirin 710F, pop-up selfie camera launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Image Source : HUAWEI Huawei Y9s comes in three colour options.

After plenty of teasers, Huawei has finally launched the Huawei Y9s smartphone in India. The mid-range smartphone comes with features like a pop-up selfie camera, 48MP triple rear camera setup, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and more. With such features onboard, the smartphone will be competing against the likes of the Honor 9X Pro, Poco X2 as well as the Realme 6 Pro. Here's everything you need to know about the newly launched smartphone:

Huawei Y9s Specifications

Huawei Y9s sports a 6.59-inch display with FullHD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by the Kirin 710F SoC. It packs in 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which is expandable by up to 512GB via microSD card. The handset runs on Android Pie-based EMUI 9.1. Under the hood, there is a 4,000mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Huawei Y9s features a triple-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie pop-up selfie camera.

Huawei Y9s Price, availability and more

Huawei has launched the Huawei Y9s with a price tag of Rs. 19,999. The smartphone will be available exclusively via Amazon.in starting May 19. As a part of the launch offer, the company is offering users up to 9 months of no-cost EMI and Rs. 1000 cashback. It will be made available in three colour options - Midnight Black, Breathing Crystal and Phantom Purple.

