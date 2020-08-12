Huawei patents smartphone with all screen fingerprint unlock tech

Image Source : HUAWEI Huawei patents a smartphone with all screen fingerprint unlock tech.

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has reportedly filed a patent for smartphones with all-screen fingerprint unlock technology. In addition, the firm disclosed that the new fullscreen fingerprint technology will allow the users to respond to text messages without the need to unlock the phone.

The users will still have the option to "activate sensors in a chosen area on the screen while deactivating the rest on the screen space."

The company confirmed it has filed a patent for the new technology in six markets including China, Europe, the US, Japan, Korea as well as India and is awaiting approval, reports Android Authority.

In the patent, the company has outlined a few potential applications for the technology, such as fingerprint verification for individual applications, through their icons. Huawei recently filed a patent for smartphones with an under-display selfie camera.

The Chinese tech giant filed two patents back in 2019 that has finally been published by the CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Office). The patents also revealed that the phone will not have volume buttons, just like the Mate 30 Pro. Users will have to use a virtual slider to control the volume.

The front of the devices is shown to be bezel-less and with no notches of any kind to hold a selfie camera, while there is no visible mechanism for a pop-up camera.

