Huawei patents smartphone with 5 rear cameras: Report

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has patented a new smartphone with a five camera set up at the back while the front features an under-screen selfie shooter. The tech giant filed for the design patents with the CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration), reports LetsGoDigital.

The patent also contains 24 product sketches and was published recently. The overall design of the smartphone was quite futuristic as well. In terms of design on the left, the device was completely bare while the right houses the volume rockers and power button as well.

The bottom has a USB Type-C charging port flanked by a lone speaker grill while the top features a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a microphone. Recently, Huawei also filed a patent for smartphones with an all-screen fingerprint unlock technology.

The firm disclosed that the new full-screen fingerprint technology will allow the users to respond to text messages without the need to unlock the phone. The users will still have the option to "activate sensors in a chosen area on the screen while deactivating the rest on the screen space".

