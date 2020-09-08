Huawei MediaPad T8 Android tablet launched in India: Check price, specifications

Image Source : HUAWEI Huawei MediaPad T8 launched in India.

Huawei on Tuesday launched the MatePad T8 tablet in India at Rs 9,999 (WiFi variant) in the India market. The LTE version has been priced at Rs 10,999. The company said that during the pre-order phase, the LTE version will be available at a discounted price of Rs 9,999. The pre-order phase is from September 8 till September 14.

"The tablet is packed with unique features such as the 'facial unlock', a rapid response speed helping users to switch between apps with ease,'' Rishi Kishor Gupta, Vice President, Huawei CBG India said in a statement.

The device is equipped with an 8-inch display and is powered by an advanced Octa-core chipset with 2GB RAM+32GB memory. The Huawei MatePad T8 comes with optimised operating systems, which means that users can switch between apps and open apps quickly. It also comes with a dark mode.

The tablet runs EMUI10 and comes with four pre-installed apps - a recorder, camera, multimedia and kids painting. The device houses a 5100mAh battery that aims to give a user 588 hours with the screen off, claiming to deliver 3.5 weeks of battery life.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage