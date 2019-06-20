Thursday, June 20, 2019
     
Huawei and HONOR smartphones that will get Android Q updates

Huawei and its sub-brand HONOR are slated to get the Android Q operating system (OS) update despite the US ban on Huawei.

New Delhi Published on: June 20, 2019 19:27 IST
Huawei and HONOR smartphones that will get Android Q updates

Chinese smartphone giant Huawei and its sub-brand HONOR are slated to get the Android Q operating system (OS) update, industry sources told IANS on Thursday.

In a respite for smartphone buyers, the list of phone HONOR phones that would get the OS upgrade include the newly-launched HONOR 20 series comprising HONOR 20 Pro, HONOR 20 and HONOR 20i.

The OS upgrade may also make it to devices like HONOR View 20, HONOR 10 Lite, HONOR Play and HONOR 8X.

Huawei's sub-brand had previously said in a statement: "We will continue to provide security updates and after-sales services to all existing HONOR smartphone and tablet products, covering those that have been sold and that are still in stock globally."

This comes at a crucial time when the US has imposed a trade ban on Huawei, which is the world's largest maker of telecom equipment.

Meanwhile, Huawei on Thursday said things have started looking up for the company with the signing of key 5G deals in the UK and Russia, adding that it is "positive" about the future.

The world's second-biggest smartphone seller, which shipped over 205 million units in 2018, also clarified that WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and all other such apps will continue to work on the devices as they used to.

"All these are third-party applications, and can be installed and used without any issue on Huawei devices," a company spokesperson said. 

