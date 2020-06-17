HTC's first 5G smartphone -- U20 5G -- introduced; HTC Desire Pro tags along

Image Source : HTC HTC U20 5G

HTC, with an aim to come back in the mobile world and maintain its stand, has introduced two new mid-range smartphones -- the HTC U20 5G and the HTC Desire 20 Pro -- in Taiwan. The HTC U20 5G is the company's first 5G smartphone and the Desire 20 Pro is another member in the company's Desire series. Read on to know more about the new HTC smartphones.

HTC U20 5G Features, Specifications

The HTC U20 5G comes with a couple of attractions such as the 5G support, a punch-hole display, cameras and more. The smartphone features a 6.81-inch Full HD+ punch-hole with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

On the camera front, there are quad rear cameras (48MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor). There is a 32MP front camera. The smartphone comes with various camera features such as 4K video recording, Portrait mode, dual-LED flash, face detection, and beauty mode. The HTC U20 5G gets its fuel from a 5,000mAh battery with up to 18W fast charging and support for power-saving mode.

It runs Android 10 with a custom skin on top and comes with connectivity options such as dual-SIM, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, GLONASS, and NFC. Additionally, it sports a fingerprint scanner at the back and comes in Dark Green and Crystal White colour options.

HTC Desire 20 Pro Features, Specifications

The HTC Desire 20 Pro has a smaller 6.5-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. It comes equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Camera-wise, it houses too, houses four cameras at the back, rated at 48MP (main), 8MP (ultra-wide), 2MP (macro), and 2MP (depth). The front camera stands at 25MP. It supports dual-LED flash, Portrait mode, HDR, 4K videos, beauty mode, and more. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery but with Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging and runs Android 10 with a custom skin.

The HTC Desire 20 Pro supports dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, and NFC. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and two colour options, namely, Smoke Black and Pretty Blue.

HTC U20 5G, HTC Desire 20 Pro Price, Availability

The HTC U20 5G is priced at NT$ 18,990 (around Rs. 48,600) and will be available to buy, starting July 1 in Taiwan. The HTC Desire 20 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at NT$ 8,990 (around Rs. 23,050) and will be up for grabs, starting June 18. However, there is no word on its availability in India yet.

