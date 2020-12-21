HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 laptop launched in India: Price, specifications

Image Source : HP HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 laptop launched in India.

HP on Monday announced the launch of its new notebook HP ProBook 635 Aero G7. The new laptop comes powered by the AMD Ryzen 4000 series Mobile Processor at a starting price of Rs. 74,999 in India. Here's everything you need to know

According to the company, the 13.3-inch 'ProBook 635 Aero' is the first ProBook built with magnesium alloy that combines the lightness of magnesium and the strength and sleekness of aluminium.

"The 'HP ProBook 635 Aero G7' is a mobile powerhouse designed to meet the demands of multi-task, multi-place workdays by combining effortless connectivity, integrated security and powerful performance in an ultra-light form factor," said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India market.

Built with an all-metal body chassis and aerodynamic edges, the 'ProBook 635 Aero' aims at giving a premium touch which is compact and sturdy. The users could see much more with its expanded viewability featuring 86.2 per cent screen-to-body ratio that is made possible with ultra-thin 9.5 mm top bezel and 4.28 mm side bezels.

It has AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors with integrated AMD Radeon Vega Graphics. With up to eight cores, these powerful processors are designed to offer fast and responsive performance.

Business users can customise the processors with optional AMD PRO technologies while extending their investments by upgrading storage up to 1TB (terabytes) and configurable up to 32GB with upgradable dual-channel memory anytime their needs change. The notebook comes with USB-C 3.1 Gen2, (2) USB 3.1 Gen1 (one charging), HDMI 2.0, headphone and nano security lock slot.

(with IANS inputs)