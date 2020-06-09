Image Source : HP HP 'Always Connected' PCs with 4G LTE available from Rs 44,999 in India.

Taking the Always Connected PC market to a brand new level, HP Inc on Tuesday introduced HP14s notebooks for mainstream users with 4G LTE connectivity, latest Intel 10th Gen chips and powerful internals. HP14s with i3 processor and 4GB RAM is now available for Rs 44,999, HP14s with i5 processor and 8GB RAM costs Rs 64,999 and HP Pavilion x360 14 i5 would be available from July 1 for Rs 84,999 at HP World stores and online store.hp.com/in.

The new notebook portfolio comes with 4G LTE connectivity, which was previously available with HP premium notebooks such as HP Elite Dragonfly and HP Spectre X360.

"The introduction of 4G LTE access in a mainstream device will transform the experience for millions of PC users in India to work, learn and play from anytime, anywhere," said Vinay Awasthi, Managing Director, HP India Market.

With low fixed-line broadband penetration and sub-optimal security protocols for home Wi-Fi, 4G LTE plays a critical role in providing fast and secure internet connectivity. Weighing 1.53 kgs, the new stylish and lightweight HP 14s comes with a long battery life of up to nine hours accompanied with fast charging.

Powered by Intel's 10th gen i3/i5processors, the HP14s offers micro-edge displays in 78 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The buyers would get a Reliance Jio SIM with six-month free data (1.5GB per day), access to Jio ecosystem and 30 per cent discount on overall Jio data plans after the six-month free data period.

"With remote working becoming the new normal, the HP 14s range is aimed at arming employees and employers to battle the given situation," said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India Market.

The HP14s delivers power in an ultra-mobile design with Intel Core i5/i3 processor with windows 10 operating system and built-in Intel XMM 7360 4G LTE6 to provide a fast, connected and secure solution.

The lightweight notebook sports a micro-edge FHD display with ultra-narrow bezel and includes 6 ports - one super-speed Type C and two Type A, multi-media SD media card reader and a HDMI and Bluetooth 5 combo that supports gigabit file transfer speed to a 256 GB storage unit

The 'Always Connected' HP Pavilion x360 14 supports 10th generation Intel processor with Intel 'Iris Plus Graphics' for exceptional performance. The HP Pavilion x360 14 supports 11 hours of battery life, hands-free access to Amazon Alexa voice service, 'wake on' voice feature and comes equipped with dual speakers, B&O Audio, and HP Audio Boost for a more immersive experience.

Available in natural silver colour, the HP Pavilion x360 14 offers a larger screen-to-body ratio of 82.47 per cent in a three-sided micro-edge bezel display, said the company.

