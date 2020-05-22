Facebook Messenger Rooms: How to create rooms via Messenger, Instagram on Android, iOS

Image Source : FACEBOOK Facebook Messenger Rooms

Facebook recently introduced its Zoom, Google Meet competitor -- Messenger Rooms video calling platform -- to help people video call each other amid the Coronavirus crisis when meeting people gets slightly difficult. Messenger Rooms comes with a number of attractive features that will force us to use the service at least once. It allows for up to 50 people on a single video chat, doesn’t require a Facebook account, support for AR filters -- all coming with a layer of security and privacy features so that you don’t have to worry about safety.

As promised, Messenger Rooms recently entered the Messenger app and has now reached Instagram for users to create a room from any of the Facebook-owned apps. As a reminder, it is soon to integrated into WhatsApp and even Facebook portal. Therefore, here’s how you can easily create a room via Facebook Messenger or Instagram and add up to 50 of your friends or family to stay connected.

How to use Messenger Rooms via Messenger app? (Android, iOS)

For this, you first need to ensure your Messenger app is updated and then follow these simple steps:

Head to Facebook Messenger app on your Android or iOS smartphone

Select the ‘People’ section within the app

Tap on the ‘Create Room’ option. Before this, you need to ensure the Messenger app has access to your microphone and camera

While creating a room, you need to choose from options such add people with a link or people on Facebook

Once you have made the choice, you can tap on the ‘Share Link’ option and share it with people via WhatsApp, SMS, Mail, Messenger, and more

When users receive the link, they will get to see your DP and room name and then can join the room to start the video call

One thing worth noting is that the creator of the Messenger Room has to be present on the video call

You can lock the room, remove or add people, add AR filters and virtual backgrounds and more during the call to make it fun

How to use Messenger Rooms via Instagram? (Android, iOS)

Messenger Rooms has now reached Instagram too and you can create a room by following these steps:

Open the Instagram app on your Android or iOS device

Select the Direct Message icon situated in the top right corner

Tap on the video icon in the top right corner

Select the ‘Create a Room’ option

Click on the ‘Create a Room as’ option in the pop-up that appears on the screen

You can now choose as many as 49 people on Instagram and tap on the ‘Send’ option

Once the room is created, select the ‘Join Room’ option

You will now be prompted to head to Facebook Messenger. Tap ‘OK’ and you are good to go

One thing you should know that the Messenger Rooms integration within Instagram is rolling out slowly and will be available for all eventually.

Messenger Rooms is also available via the Facebook app and can be accessed from Facebook Groups, Events, and even Newsfeed. However, the functionality is available only in the US right now. The facility can also be accessed via a laptop or PC and all you need to do is download the Facebook Messenger app on Windows laptop/PC or a Mac.

I hope the aforementioned steps help you easily video chat with people via Facebook Messenger Rooms.

