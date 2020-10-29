Delhi CM launches Green Delhi app for Android: How to download, how it works and more

Image Source : FILE Green Delhi app now available on Android.

Delhi gets a new mobile app called Green Delhi. As the name suggests, the app will basically allow the government to control the amount of air pollution in the national capital. The app was launched by the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday. Here’s how you can download and start using the app on your Android smartphone.

Announcing the launch of the Green Delhi app, Kejriwal said, "Today we are launching the Green Delhi app. Our aim is to involve each and every citizen in this initiative. This app can be installed from the Play Store. You can file any kind of complaint regarding pollution via this app. If you witness industrial pollution or industrial dust, you can upload its video, picture, or audio. Automatically the location will be sent to us."

He further added, "Particular department will receive the complaint and they will have to work in a time-bound manner. If the citizen is not satisfied with the solution, he or she can re-open that complaint."

How to download and install Green Delhi app on Android

Open Google Play Store on your Android smartphone.

Search for Green Delhi app.

Download and install the official Green Delhi app.

The application is currently available only for Android devices and has not yet arrived on iOS.

Commenting on the launch of the app, Delhi CM also said, "We have taken initiatives in the last five years as well following which the pollution here has been reduced by 25 per cent. We are still taking steps like all the thermal power plants are all closed in Delhi. Fuel has been changed in 95 per cent of the industries in Delhi. Now they are using non polluting fuels.”

"The results are satisfactory. If this is successful, we will get a solution for stubble working by next year. We have also launched the Electronic Vehicle Policy," he further added.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage