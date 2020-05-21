Hike attracts for job opportunities amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Image Source : HIKE Hike Land will be available for everyone soon.

Hike on Thursday shared its plans to continue hiring remotely as the ecosystem continues to navigate through a lockdown period. The company is scaling its business with the launch of the HikeLand. With this, the company plans to hire for over 20 open positions across roles in product, design, marketing, AI & ML, engineering, partner functions and user research. In the time when companies are laying off employees, it is a great initiative by a startup like Hike.

Hike will be welcoming more people onboard as a part of its ZeroTo2 program, which is focused on onboarding young talent from colleges. Amidst lockdown, Hike registered a surge of over 45% on inbound queries in Q2, 2020.

Anshuman Mishra, VP, Operations, Hike added, “While we face an unprecedented time as an ecosystem, we’re committed to our users in offering new-age social experiences. We aim to hire across teams through innovative remote initiatives as well as making efforts to reach out to talent in need of opportunities. Our DNA has always been to go after undiscovered talent who go on to become successful professionals and special initiatives focused on young talent like our ZeroTo2 programme. We have an incredible team at Hike who has adapted amazingly who continue to innovate & we’re looking forward to welcoming more Hikers to join this team”

Hike is also taking advantages of tools like Slack, Hackerank, Google Meet and code pairing platforms for their recruitment drive. The company has also managed to conduct its first-ever ZeroTo2 virtual hiring event receiving participation from over 78 candidates.

