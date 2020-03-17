Hathway Freedom Plan with 100Mbps speed available at just Rs. 499, but there's a catch!

Hathway introduces Freedom Plan with 100mbps speed.

Hathway, the popular broadband internet service provider, has added a new plan to its portfolio. In major cities, the company is now offering 100Mbps speeds at affordable rates with its new Freedom Plan. While select cities can avail speeds of up to 300Mbps, consumers in Hyderabad can enjoy high-speed internet at just Rs. 499. But there is a catch!

In order to apply for the affordable Rs. 499 plan, the users will need to show a commitment of 12 months. This means that the users will need to pay Rs. 5,988 for 12 months altogether. While the one time cost would go high, the plan would effectively cost just Rs. 499 per month. Also, the pricing is excluding all the taxes, which means the price would go slightly higher with all the taxes added up on the final bill.

The major advantage of opting the Freedom Plan is unlimited data. At this price, most of the rivals including ACT Fibernet have set a FUP limit on affordable plans like these.

In case you do not like to give a commitment of 12 months, Hathway also has a per month payment option for the Freedom Plan. However, the plan will be charged at Rs. 599 per month with the same benefits. The user can still save some money if he goes for the half-yearly plan, which costs Rs. 3,294 excluding taxes. By paying the six months amount, the user will be effectively paying only Rs. 549 per month.