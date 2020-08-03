HARMAN JBL Tune 125 TWS earbuds with JBL Pure Bass announced in India: Price, features and more

Image Source : JBL JBL Tune 125 TWS

Samsung-owned HARMAN has launched a new pair of truly wireless earbuds in its JBL range -- the JBL Tune 125 TWS -- as part of the JBL Tune series in India. The JBL Tune 125 TWS comes with support for JBL Pure Bass, which would make the pair bass-centric earphones. Read on to know more about the new truly wireless earbuds by HARMAN.

JBL Tune 125 TWS Earbuds Features, Specifications

The JBL Tune 125 TWS in-ear earbuds come with JBL Pure Bass for an immersive bass experience. The pair comes with support for the Dual Connect feature that will allow you to use either of the earbuds or both as per your convenience with ease.

As for the technical specifications, the Tune 125 TWS supports a 5.8mm dynamic driver and has frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz. It comes with an impedance of 14Ohms and supports Bluetooth version 5.0. Additionally, it weighs 73 grams and supports a built-in microphone.

The truly wireless earbuds come with up to 32 hours of playback time on a single charge and its wireless charging case is backed by an 850mAh battery. The battery case is claimed to charge in less than 2 hours It supports the Fast Pair feature that connects the earbuds to any device with ease by just opening the case's lid.

JBL Tune 125 TWS Earbuds Price, Availability

The JBL Tune 125 TWS truly wireless in-ear earphones come with an MRP of Rs. 8,499 and is priced at Rs. 7,499 on the website. The truly wireless pair comes in Black, Blue, Gold, Pink, and White colour options and can now be bought via the company's Indian website. Stay tuned for a full review of the same.

