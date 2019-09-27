Happy Birthday Google: Five fun Google tricks you should know

Happy Birthday Google

Google celebrates its 21st birthday today, and we can’t imagine our life without it. Google has been there to save us whenever we were stuck, it has been our partner during all those assignments projects of our colleges and school when we had no or little idea about the subjects. Google has done everything for us, but it can do a lot more than you think and know, but not everything is serious. Google has its own share of fun elements and features that you may not know. So, we thought maybe we could help you know more about these fun Google features. Some of you might know a thing or two, or more but for a greater cause of Google using ‘janta’ let’s look at what Google can do more.

Barrel Roll

Image Source : GOOGLE Google Barrel roll

Are you bored? You wish someone danced for you. Well, Google could help. Not exactly though but it can do a ‘barrel roll’ for you. You just have to request it Type “do a barrel roll” into Google, click “search”, and your browser window will do a 360-degree spin.

Google Gravity

Image Source : GOOGLE Google Gravity

Ever felt too disappointed and wished if the world around you came crashing down. Google might help you have that guilty pleasure of seeing things come down crashing....Ummm roughly it will. Log on to Google and click on I'm feeling lucky before you type ‘Google Gravity’ in the search bar and press enter. Here you go.

Google in 1998

Image Source : GOOGLE Google in 1998

Are you nostalgic about the gone time, the carefree time you had in your childhood? While there's nothing that can bring your childhood back, Google can help you remember how it was in the older times. Just type ‘Google in 1998’ in the search bar and you will be taken back to the older Google page setup.

Google Mars

Image Source : GOOGLE Google Mars

Just when you are done with this world and want to leave this planet and go on Mars, you would want to try this feature on Google and go to Mars at least virtually. Just log on to https://www.google.com/mars/

Animal Noise

Image Source : GOOGLE Animal Noise feature

Entertain yourself with animal sounds. So, all the animal lovers go ahead and use this feature to listen to hundreds of animal sound and beside the easy noises of animals like dog and cat, the tool offers audio clips for the aforementioned bowhead whale, raccoon, and zebra.