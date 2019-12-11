Google's Year in Search 2019 is out: Here's what you searched the most

Google Search

Every year, Google releases a list of things that people searched the most in the past year. The company has now finally rolled out the much-awaited Year in Search 2019. Here's what users in India searched the most in various categories.

Overall

1) Cricket World Cup

2) Lok Sabha Elections

3) Chandrayaan 2

4) Kabir Singh

5) Avengers: Endgame

6) Article 370

7) NEET results

8) Joker

9) Captain Marvel

10) PM Kisan Yojana

Near me

1) Dance classes near me

2) Salons near me

3) Costume stores near me

4) Mobile stores near me

5) Saree shop near me

6) Air quality Index near me

7) Furniture store near me

8) Toy store near me

9) Electronic stores near me

10) Spa near me

How to...

1) How to vote

2) How to link Aadhar to PAN

3) How to check name in voter list

4) How to check NEET result

5) How to select channels as per TRAI

6) How to remove Holi colour

7) How to play PUBG

8) How to get Fastag

9) How to know polling booth

10) How to file GSTR-9

Personalities

1) Abhinandan Varthaman

2) Lata Mangeshkar

3) Yuvraj Singh

4) Anand Kumar

5) Vicky Kaushal

6) Rishabh Pant

7) Ranu Mondal

8) Tara Sutaria

9) Siddharth Shukla

10) Koena Mitra

Movies

1) Kabir Singh

2) Avengers: Endgame

3) Joker

4) Captain Marvel

5) Super 30

6) Mission Mangal

7) Gully Boy

8) War

9) Housefull 4

10) Uri - The Surgical Strike

Songs

1) Le Photo Le

2) Teri Meri Kahani

3) Teri Pyari Pyari Do Akhiyan

4) Vaste

5) Coca-Cola Tu

6) Gori Tori Chunari Ba Lal Lal Re

7) Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

8) Ladki Aankh Mare

9) Payaliya Bajni Lado Piya

10) Kya Baat Hai

Sports Events

1) Cricket World Cup

2) Pro Kabaddi League

3) Wimbledon

4) Copa América

5) Australian Open

6) French Open

7) Super Bowl

8) The Ashes

9) US Open

10) Indian Super League

What is...

1) What is Article 370?

2) What is exit poll?

3) What is a black hole?

4) What is howdy Modi?

5) What is e-cigarette?

6) What is DLS method in cricket?

7) What is Ayodhya case?

8) What is Article 15?

9) What is surgical strike?

10) What is National Register of Citizens of India?

News

1) Lok Sabha election results

2) Chandrayaan 2

3) Article 370

4) PM Kisan Yojana

5) Maharashtra assembly elections

6) Haryana assembly election result

7) Pulwama attack

8) Cyclone Fani

9) Ayodhya verdict

10) Amazon forest fire

The above-mentioned categories are listed by Google in their Google trends page. The company has calculated the number of times a particular keyword has been searched on their search engine. While the company has listed the top 10 searches in each category for different countries, the above list consists of searches made in India.

