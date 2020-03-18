Google Translate gets real-time transcription feature: Here's how it works

Google Translate now supports real-time transcription.

Google has just announced a new feature for Google Translate called real-time transcription. As the name suggests, the feature will allow users to translate in real-time. While the feature is still rolling out, the ones who have received it have only received support for select languages including English, French, German, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Thai.

As of now, the feature is available only for Android users and in order to get the feature on your phone, you should head over to the Google Play Store and update the app. Once the app is updated, you will be able to see the new voice transcription option right below the text entry box. Upon selecting the “Transcribe” button, users can pick the source and target languages from a dropdown menu.

Google has shared the piece of news via their blog where they have also stated. "We’ll continue to make speech translations available in a variety of situations. Right now, the transcribe feature will work best in a quiet environment with one person speaking at a time. In other situations, the app will still do its best to provide the gist of what's being said. Conversation mode in the app will continue to help you to have a back and forth translated conversation with someone."

Using Google Translate’s voice option allows users to convert spoken words from one language to the other. As this is happening in real-time\, it is quick and suitable for sharing stories, videos, lectures and more.