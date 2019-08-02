Image Source : BLOG.GOOGLE Google rolls out a new way to unify app and website measurement in Google Analytics

For interacting with businesses when and how, users generally browse websites for product research, followed with purchase via brands app. To get an insight over these cross-platform is critical for businesses to predict the needs of customers for a greater experience.

Many businesses right now measure app engagement via Google Analytics for Firebase as well as website engagement via Googe Analytics. Although these products separately give a lot of insight, but getting a piece of unified information across the app and website could be a painstaking process and manual aswell.

For making it more simple, Google announced a new way to measure apps and websites for the first time in Google Analytics.

Unified app and web analytics for reporting and analysis

Google introduces a new property type, which is an App+Web, which allows users to combine the app and web data for unified analysis and reporting. The new property comes with a single set of consistent metrics and dimensions that make it possible for users to integrate reporting across the app and web. Users can also go deep to understand the effectiveness of the marketing campaign across platforms.

Event measurement flexibility

To understand how users engage with your app and website, one is required to measure many user interactions like page views, clicks, app opens and more. Google will now make it easier for users to measure such actions on the platform in a consistent manner.

The new property comes with a more flexible event-based model to collect unique interactions that users have with the content that allows you to measure a custom event that one sets up.

It also allows users to automate the manual work of tagging some events on the site with no extra coding. For more in page views, the enhanced measurement will allow users to measure many common web events such as downloads, scrolls, video view and more, just with a flip of toggle in admin settings for the property.

Cross-platform analysis

Users generally interact with the brand in different ways that include app and web which needs flexible tools for making sense of the data and discover insights on your business. The Analysis allows users to examine the data that are not limited by pre-defined reports.

Following are the number of techniques users can use-

Exploration- This allows users to conduct ad-hoc analysis by dragging and dropping many variables to measure business.

Funnels- is a tool that identifies important steps to understand and convert how users navigate.

Path analysis- With this users can understand the actions taken between the steps inside the funnel to tell why users did or didn't convert.

Measure across the platform

It will be available to all Analytics and Analytics 360 accounts in beta in the coming weeks and in case you use Google Tag Manager or global site tag for Google Analytics, no re-tagging will be required for the website.

