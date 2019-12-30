Google Pixel 4a renders leaked: punch-hole display, square rear camera setup and more

Image Source : ONLEAKS Google Pixel 4a renders reveal punch-hole display

Google, a couple of months ago, launched its 2019 lineup consisting of the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL. The 2019 Pixel smartphones (much like the Pixel 3 series) are expected to see toned-downed siblings -- the Google Pixel 4a and the 4a XL and we have the first-ever renders of the same. Read on to know more:

Google Pixel 4a design

According to a collaboration of 91Mobiles and OnLeaks, the Google Pixel 4a is expected to come with a punch-hole display, which will ensure really thin bezels. As per the images, the punch-hole is placed at the top left corner.

And here comes my last late #Christmas gift in form of your very first and early look at the #Google #Pixel4a!

360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles -> https://t.co/rsvRkjVOln pic.twitter.com/sqG6J5knSR — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) December 28, 2019

The backside of the Google Pixel 4a is likely to sport the square-shaped camera module, much like the Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL. However, the module is expected to house a single camera sensor and an LED flash. Additionally, there might be a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

While the right side of the smartphone has a volume rocker and an orange power button, the left side is left bare. The top portion has a 3.5mm audio jack and the bottom portion has USB Type-C port and speaker grilles.

Google Pixel 4a specs, features

While we lack concrete details, the Google Pixel 4a is likely to feature a 5.7-inch or a 5.8-inch display and could be equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone might be powered by either Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 765 processor.

Additionally, the device could have a 12.2MP rear snapper and 5G connectivity. The Google Pixel 4a could be announced at Google I/O 2020. However, there’s no word on whether or not it will come equipped with the Soli feature. If it doesn’t, it will make its way to India.

As a reminder, there’s a scarcity of official information. Hence, it’s best to take the above details with a grain of salt. We will keep you posted once we have concrete details.

