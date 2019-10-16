Google Pixel 4 is not coming to India. Here's why

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL will not be coming to the Indian Market

The highly anticipated Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL phones were finally launched at an event in New York but news about the availability of the phone in India could disappoint its fans in the country. According to an official statement from Google, the company has decided to give the India launch of Google Pixel 4, a miss.

"Google has a wide range of products that we make available in different regions around the world. We determine availability based on a variety of factors, including local trends, and product features," said Google spokesperson.

Google Pixel 4 supports a feature called Motion Sense which allows users to use gestures to perform certain tasks and according to reports it works on a 60Hz spectrum. According to reports, Google dropped plans of launching the Pixel 4 phones due to 60 GHz licencing issues.

Google however, claimed that the company will be bringing the future Pixel phones. Google spokesperson said "We remain committed to our current Pixel phones and look forward to bringing future Pixel devices to India"

Billed as the "best Android phones you can buy," Google Pixel devices have failed to impress Indian users and its less than 0.1 per cent market share in the Indian premium is proof of the phone’s popularity in India. Despite the growing premium smartphone market in India, Google has lagged in giving its Pixel phones sale a push in the Indian market.

Google introduced the new Pixel 4, 4 XL, Pixelbook Go, Pixel Earbuds and Nest Mini during its annual hardware event in New York on Tuesday. The Google Pixel 4 comes with a starting price tag of $799 and Pixel 4 XL for $899. The phones will be shipped on October 24 globally, excluding India.

(With IANS inputs)