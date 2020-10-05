Google Photos app gets new editor feature for enhanced images: Know how it works

Image Source : GOOGLE BLOG New Google Photos feature

Google has rolled out a new, more helpful editor in the Photos app on Android with smart suggestions and easy-to-use granular adjustments. Google has added a new tab in the editor that uses machine learning to give people suggestions that are tailored to the specific photo they are editing.

The suggestions help people get stunning results in just one tap, by intelligently applying features like brightness, contrast and portrait effects.

"You'll see some familiar suggestions like Enhance and Colour Pop, and in the coming months, we'll add more suggestions to Pixel devices to help your portraits, landscapes, sunsets and more really stand out," Google said in a statement.

Several suggestions will show the specific edits that changed the photo, allowing people to customise further. The new editor makes it easy to find and apply granular edits, like brightness, contrast, saturation, warmth and more. With the editor's new layout, people can quickly scroll through all the options to find the tool they need or discover new ones.

"We're also launching Portrait Light, a new editing feature coming to Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 that uses machine learning to improve the lighting on faces in portraits," Google said.

The users will be able to adjust the light position and brightness post-capture through the Google Photos app.

"You'll also be able to add Portrait Light to regular photos not captured in Portrait mode — whether it's a photo you just took or an important picture from the past—on Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5, with availability on more Pixel devices soon," the company informed.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage