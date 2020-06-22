Google’s ‘Nearby Sharing’ will bring AirDop-like functionality to other devices too

Image Source : PIXABAY Google's Nearby Sharing to arrive soon

Google has been in the news to introduce its Apple AirDrop-like file-sharing feature, which is purportedly called Nearby Sharing, for quite some time now. Amongst the various leaks and rumours, the most recent one throws light on a much broader functionality for AirDrop's Android counterpart. Read on to know more about it.

Android Nearby Sharing to support all OS

Google's Nearby Sharing (previously called Fast Share) is expected to be available on Chromebooks other than just smartphones. According to a tweet by Chrome Story's Dinsan (via 9To5Google), the feature has started appearing in Chrome's settings as part of the latest Chrome OS Canary.

The functionality is work-in-progress and can't be used even if a user enables the feature with a flag in chrome://flags. It is also suggested that Google's Nearby Sharing will reach other operating systems such as Windows, Mac, and Linux with Chrome browser.

For those who don't know, Google's Nearby Sharing will be Google's answer to the popular AirDrop feature. It will allow users to share photos, videos, links, and files with other Android devices with great ease. This will work pretty much like the way AirDrop transfers media from one Apple device to another in a jiffy. Another report (by XDA Developers) suggests that the feature will be a part of Google Play Services and will be available via Android's Quick Settings.

While there is nothing official right now, the feature's compatibility with other devices other than Android smartphones expands its horizon to an extent that will make file-sharing for users a cakewalk. Plus, Google's feature will include a huge number of users who will be able to share files regardless of their device and OS. Additionally, it will bring all Android smartphone companies under a single umbrella, as opposed to the File Transfer Alliance that has a few brands such as Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, and more.

Having said that, we lack concrete details and there is nothing official from Google. Hence, we will have to wait until Google makes anything official.

