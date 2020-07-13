Google For India 2020: Google introduces Digitisation fund, low-cost smartphones and more

Image Source : GOOGLE Google For India 2020 keynote

Google For India 2020, the sixth edition of Google's India-centric event was held today and saw the announcement of a number of things for users in India. The event included Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet, addressing the keynote, along with Ravi Shankar Prasad, Hon’ble Minister of Communications, Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) and Law & Justice, Government of India, and more prominent people from Google. Read on to know what all got announced via the Google keynote.

Google For India 2020 keynote: All you need to know

The Google For India 2020 has a focus on a digital future in India. The first and foremost announcement made by Google's Sundar Pichai includes a $10 billion Google for India Digitisation Fund as a further step in the digital economy of the country. The fund will focus on providing users with information in their own Indian languages, making new products and services, 'empowering' businesses for their complete digital transformation, and making use of AI and tech in sectors like health, education and more.

The main aim of the Digitisation Fund is to make all things digital for people in India, especially during the current COVID-19 crisis. Google also aims to work closely with PM Narendra Modi to take forward his vision of Digital India and help more and more people attain it.

Sanjay Gupta, Country Head and Vice President, Google India, said, "We’re looking forward to continuing the work of building a more inclusive and accessible internet for all Indians, and powering an internet economy that can shape India’s prosperity, beyond COVID-19 and long into the future."

It is suggested that India is the second-largest mobile device manufacturing country in the world and Google aims for more users to use the internet. Google has announced that it will bring more low-cost smartphones to India so that feature phone users shift to smartphones.

Furthermore, Google will bring about ways to help online education and small businesses improve in India. For education, Google has collaborated with CBSE, Skill Education and Training for over 2 million teachers to adapt to blended learning and indulge in online learning, coupled with a classroom setup. Additionally, Google will provide $1 million to Kaivalya Education Foundation (KEF) from Google.org so that students will less or no resources can get remote education.

For businesses, Google has launched the Grow with Google Small Business hub in India for businesses to get digital tools to grow. The Mountain View company will also collaborate with Prasar Bharti for an edutainment series for small businesses to learn and adapt to the tough Coronavirus times.

