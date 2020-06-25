Google will now delete user data on the web and it appears like a relief

Image Source : GOOGLE BLOG New Google default auto-delete feature

We all know Google collects our data to make the user experience better. But that is just the bright side we are looking at and not the security and privacy concerns being raised. To make things more secure and better, Google has now decided to change the way it collects and stores users' data and will now delete it by default. Read on to know more about it.

Google's better privacy attempt

Announced via a blog post, the new Google privacy feature will now auto-delete your location History, search, voice and YouTube activity data by default. So, if you allow access to your location history, search history, and more data, you will be able to enable the auto-delete option from the Activity settings. However, if you have already done that, your settings won't change but Google will give you a constant reminder about the auto-delete controls so that you can change them whenever you want.

The new feature can be accessed by heading to you Google Account's settings option> select Data and Personalisation section>select the options under the Activity Controls> and enable the auto-delete option for each option provided by clicking on them. The data will be auto-deleted after 3 months r 18 months, depending upon the option you select.

It is further suggested, that new YouTube users will get a 36-month window for the auto-deletion of data while existing users will get 3-18 months. To recall, Google introduced the ability to delete the data stored after 3 or 18 months. However, it needed to be enabled manually.

In addition to this, Google has added new privacy features. It will now allow users to directly control Google account via Google Search, easier access to Incognito mode in Maps, Search and YouTube, and proactive recommendations for better privacy controls.

Furthermore, Google will make Password Checkup (the tool to know if your password has been compromised) a part of Security Checkup (the tool to protect your Google account) and will continue to invest in the privacy and security of the users.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage