Here's how Google Search, Chrome, Gmail will be easier to access in iOS 14

Image Source : GOOGLE BLOG iOS 14 now allows users to choose default browser, email apps

Google has given its users easier access to Search, Chrome and Gmail on the new Apple iOS 14. The users can now add a Google Search Widget to their Home Screen to let them find information even faster.

"You can also set Chrome as your default browser app on your iPhone or iPad, and in the coming days, you'll be able to set Gmail as your default email app," Luke Wroblewski, Director, iOS at Google, said in a statement on Friday.

In iOS 14, Google users can add Widgets to their Home Screen to access apps more quickly or get information at a glance. The tech giant said it is giving users lightning-fast access to Search with a Widget in two sizes: one with just Search, and one with shortcuts to three additional ways to search, depending on their preference.

"With the Quick Search Widget, you can search for anything, right from your Home Screen. The Shortcuts Widget includes a quick Search bar and additional search modes: Lens, which lets you search what you see through your camera; Voice Search if you don't feel like typing; and Incognito mode for an extra layer of privacy," Google explained.

If you set Chrome as your default browser in iOS 14, when you open a link from another app, it will open in Chrome. Similarly, if you set Gmail as your default email app, any time you tap on an email icon on the web, it will open the Gmail app.

Apple users can sync Chrome on their computers or tablets to automatically access their bookmarks, saved passwords and payment methods, settings, and recently opened tabs.

