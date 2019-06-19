Image Source : TWITTER/GOOGLECALENDA Google calendar faced global outage after going down for hours

Google's Calendar faced a major outage for more than three hours globally as users trying to access the service were met with a 404 error via the browser from 10 am to 12.30 pm. This comes after major tech giants have suffered similar outages.

The G Suit took it up on Twitter by accepting the outage and posted, "Google Calendar is currently experiencing a service disruption."

The G Suite team in one of its thread replied its users informing that the Calendar app on the phone was operational amid the chaos.

The team informed, "Hi Rick, thanks. Indeed the Google Calendar app on the mobile is still operational an can be used. The support team will be posting updates about the Calendar issue on the Status Dashboard".

The calendar was operational later, but while the Google Calendar suffered an outage, other Google services like Gmail and Google Maps were unaffected expect for Hangouts Meet that faced some difficulties.

The whole outage happened just after a few hours when Google's G Suite Twitter account had sent out a tweet to promote Google Calendar's ability to make scheduling more simple.

Google Calendar broke down on Tuesday just days after a Google outage that took YouTube, Snapchat and Gmail offline because of problems with the company's Cloud service.

