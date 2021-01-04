Image Source : GOOGLE Google adds new Stadia Pro games for Jan 2021.

Google's game streaming platform Stadia has received five new games to its collection as part of Stadia Pro. The January 2021 games -Ary and the Secret of Seasons, Figment, F1 2020, and Hotline Miami - are now available for Stadia Pro subscribers, reports 9To5Google.

El Hijo is also available to claim, though it was not previously slated to be included. Meanwhile, Jotun and Lara Croft: Temple of Osiris left Pro unannounced.

Figment costs $19.99, though the musical journey is currently on discount for $11.99. F1 2020 is the most expensive game being offered in this batch at $59.99, currently $29.99.

Ary and the Secret of Seasons and Hotline Miami will be available for $39.99 and $9.99 respectively. Currently, there are over 30 games available as part of the Stadia Pro subscription that costs $9.99 (roughly Rs 740) per month.

Google has announced that around 400 new games are on the way for its Stadia Cloud game streaming service. In a recent interview with MobileSyrup, Jack Buser, Stadia Director of Games, said most of these games would be arriving in 2021 and beyond.